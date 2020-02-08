See the Best Beauty Looks to Hit the Runway During Fall 2020 Fashion Week

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020

These runway looks are making us blush!

That's right, Fall 2020 Fashion Week has officially commenced. And like some seasons before, this year seems to be all about pushing the boundaries and rocking some edgy, eccentric and electrifying beauty lewks.

Take one glance at the shows, like Chanel, Valentino, Iris van Herpen and others, and you'll see models wearing out-of-this-world eyeshadow, geometric liner, splashy lip colors, in-your-face blush and more.

In addition to bold makeup, designers are taking things to new heights in the hair department.

From massive hats that would makeBilly Porter clutch his pearls to dainty hair clips and bows that us normals could easily wear on any given day, these beauty details are a sight to see. Moreover, many shows are full of models traipsing down the catwalk with facial accessories. We're talking intricately beaded veils, glued-on jewels and art décor worthy of its own display in a museum.

If you're like us, and love seeing all of the beauty details on the runway, scroll through our gallery above! 

Of course, E! News will have your makeup and hair needs covered throughout Fashion Week. Stay up-to-date on all of the latest and greatest trends and lewks hitting the runway this month.

