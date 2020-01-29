Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence on Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Deaths

The world is still mourning the loss of a legend.

On Jan. 26, news broke that Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, in Calabasas, Calif. The beloved Lakers star was only 41-years-old.

Additionally, Bryant and his daughter were two of nine people who passed away due to the unexpected accident on Sunday morning, which is still under investigation.

Since hearing the news, many have mourned the loss of the Oscar winner, including celebrities Bruno Mars, Reese Witherspoon, Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Drake and others. Bryant's fellow athlete friends also paid their respects, including Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Derek Jeter, LeBron James and more.

The biggest tribute of all, though, came from Kobe's longtime love, Vanessa Bryant. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, she broke her silence over his and her daughter's death with a heartbreaking statement.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," she began her message on Instagram, alongside a family photo. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."