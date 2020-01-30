Scent-sational Otherland Candles Are our Latest Obsession

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You wouldn't necessarily think of candles as being something to get obsessed over. Make-up? Probably. Shoes? Definitely! But candles?

Yes. The answer is yes. And you will understand if you've ever bought a candle from Otherland.

Candles have become more than a cost-effective way to add a little decorative touch to your home. The ones that employ solid aromatherapy have cemented their place in the annals of self-care items, helping to create solace in one's home when they escape from the trappings of the outside chaotic world. Light a candle, breathe in the scent, meditate, and... ahhhh. There it is: a little moment of bliss.

This is the genre in which Otherland excels. Their site makes it easy to find a scent that speaks to you, giving you the option to shop according to categories like fresh, woody, leathery, smoky and more. Their core collection covers all the bases, with tantalizing scent combinations like Rattan, featuring a blend of sandalwood, golden amber and warm musk, or Chandelier, an intoxicating mix of champagne, saffron and leather, just to name a couple that we love most.

They cost $36 a pop, but you get a lot of bang for your buck. Each eight-ounce glass container boasts 55 hours of burn time with a coconut soy wax blend that's cruelty free, and free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.