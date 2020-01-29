ABC News' Matt Gutman Suspended Over False Kobe Bryant Crash Report

One journalist is being forced to take a time-out after covering Kobe Bryant's death.

ABC News has suspended chief national correspondent Matt Gutman after he speculated on-air that all four of the basketball player's daughters were on board the helicopter that crashed and resulted in nine deaths.

"Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism," an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement to E! News that confirmed the suspension. "As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman's initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards."

While Matt corrected the error in a later report on Sunday and apologized for the misinformation, the journalist issued another apology Wednesday afternoon.

"We are in the business of holding people accountable," Matt shared in a new statement to E! News. "And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused."