Vote for Which Movie You Want to See Win Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars

We're only a week away from one of our favorite nights!
On February 9, the 2020 Oscars will officially be upon us and we can hardly wait.
With Hollywood's hottest actors, directors, writers and more in attendance, we know we're in for a great ceremony that will be full of unforgettable moments.
Until we hear the presenters read off the names on the envelopes, though, it's anyone's guess as to who will actually end up walking away with a trophy.
So, why not act as if we're Academy members ourselves?
You've already sounded off on some of the people you'd like to see scoop up the hardware, voting that Brad Pitt should end up with Best Supporting Actor and that Joaquin Phoenix ought to be announced Lead Actor.
The poll results also showed that Laura Dern was your pick for Supporting Actress and that you're hoping to see TK end up the Lead Actress victor.
Today, we want to know which movie you'd like to see take home the Best Picture award.
With nine mesmerizing films in contention, it's going to be a tough race.
Take a look at all the nominees below and then sound off in the poll of which film take the top prize of the night.
All are great choices, but only one can be victorious, so vote now!
NEON CJ Entertainment
Parasite
This multi-genre film follows the members of the Kim family and their scheme to get hired by a wealthy family by pretending to be highly qualified individuals.
Amblin Partners
1917
This tense World War I movie follows two soldiers who are sent on a mission across no man's-land. The thrilling, claustrophobic filming style gives the picture an epic feeling, but the heartbreak lies in just how common the horrors of war often end up being.
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino's love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood weaves together the tales of a fading TV star, shady stunt double and rising ingénue against the backdrop of the rise of counterculture and twilight days of the Western genre.
Netflix
Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach's divorce story that is really a love story follows a couple whose vicious divorce lawyers bring to head the things that were left unsaid in their marriage.
Wilson Webb
Little Women
The latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's book cuts back and forth between the March sisters' childhood and their later lives navigating love, family and career aspirations.
Netflix
The Irishman
The three-and-a-half hour mob movie follows Frank Sheeran's career as a mafia hitman, transitioning from a standard crime drama to a bleak character study by the end.
L Horricks/20thCenturyFox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jojo Rabbit
This dark comedy from Taika Waititi follows Jojo, a lonely German youth whose imaginary best friend is a campy version of Adolf Hitler and whose mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the walls of their home.
Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox
Ford v Ferrari
In this action-packed flick, car companies Ford and Ferrari face off at the Le Mans race in an increasingly tense competition to see who can build the fastest car on the track.
Warner Bros.
Joker
The latest take on the Joker franchise sees Joaquin Phoenix playing Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill man whose falling through the cracks allows him to rise up as the anti-hero many in Gotham are ready to champion.
