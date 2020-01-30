2020 Sundance Style: These Celebrity Looks Are Bringing Us Out of Our Winter Wardrobe Slump

  By
    &

Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 4:00 AM

Anyone else in a wardrobe slump? 

Sure, we were so looking forward to sporting all of our chunky sweaters and boots heading into the fall, but now that we're fully in the middle of winter, we don't know about you but we're kind of over it. Unfortunately, the weather doesn't give a s--t about are sartorial wants and needs; fortunately, the 2020 Sundance Film Festival is here and offering up so much inspiration thanks to the outfits stars like Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift and Sienna Miller are rocking while promoting their new films. 

Among the many cozy and chic looks spotted in Park City, Utah, five major trends emerged, with celebrities opting for unexpected shearling accents, sophisticated midi skirts, and lots of plaid. Plus, white seems to be the color of winter, with stars like Kerry Washington, Alison Brie and more matching the snow covering Sundance.

Plus, we're having major boot envy, especially with the fun footwear some opted to rock at the festival.

Photos

2020 Sundance Style: These Celebrity Looks Are Bringing Us Out of Our Winter Wardrobe Slump

Here are all of the celebrity looks from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival that are sure to bring major inspo to your winter wardrobe...

Olivia Wilde, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Midi Skirts: Olivia Wilde

Eva Longoria, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images for The Latinx House

Midi Skirts: Eva Longoria

Sienna Miller, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Midi Skirts: Sienna Miller

Carey Mulligan, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Midi Skirts: Carey Mulligan

Rebecca Hall, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Midi Skirts: Rebecca Hall

Kerry Washington, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Animal Print: Kerry Washington

Diane Guerrero, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura

Animal Print: Diane Guerrero

Zazie Beetz, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Animal Print: Zazie Beetz

Taylour Paige, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Animal Print: Taylour Paige

Anne Hathaway, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Animal Print: Anne Hathaway

Gina Rodriguez, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Winter White: Gina Rodriguez

Kelly Rowland, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Anna Pocaro/IndieWire/Shutterstock

Winter White: Kelly Rowland

Alison Brie, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura

Winter White: Alison Brie

Kerry Washington

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Winter White: Kerry Washington

Tessa Thompson, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Winter White: Tessa Thompson

Aya Cash, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T

Elevated Boots: Aya Cash

Kerry Washington, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Elevated Boots: Kerry Washington

Yvonne Orji, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Elevated Boots: Yvonne Orji

Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Elevated Boots: Alison Brie and Debby Ryan

Cristin Milioti, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Elevated Boots: Cristin Milioti

Taylor Swift, 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Miss Americana premiere

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Mad For Plaid: Taylor Swift

Aubrey Plaza, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Mad For Plaid: Aubrey Plaza

Rachel Brosnahan, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mad For Plaid: Rachel Brosnahan

Camila Mendes, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Anna Pocaro/IndieWire/Shutterstock

Mad For Plaid: Camila Mendes

Ella Balinska, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Mad For Plaid: Ella Balinska

Nicholas Braun, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mad For Plaid: Nicholas Braun

Bella Heathcote, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shearling: Bella Heathcote

Yvonne Orji, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Shearling: Tessa Thompson

Cristin Milioti, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Shearling: Cristin Milioti

Jude Law, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Shearling: Jude Law

Sienna Miller, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Shearling: Sienna Miller

