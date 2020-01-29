Inside the L.A. Lakers ''Very Emotional'' Gathering to Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Death

The Lakers team is mourning the death of Kobe Bryant.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers gathered on Tuesday for an afternoon of "light shooting, followed by a team lunch at the Lakers training center." However, another source shares things became "very emotional" when the men and Lakers executives "shared stories and mourned Kobe."

"It was a good way for everyone to cope with the tragedy," the second source explains. "It was very emotional for many players to talk about it."

The same source adds the NBA was "right" to postpone their game against the Clippers in light of the grief the players are experiencing.

At the time, the NBA announced, "The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday."