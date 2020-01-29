Kim Kardashian Can’t Get Enough of Beyoncé’s "Amazing" Ivy Park Collection

Who runs the world? Girls!

More accurately, Beyoncé runs the world! The queen of music has also now become a fashion mogul in her own right, and with her new launch of Ivy Park, many celebrities have taken to social media to praise the amazing collection. Including, beauty influencer and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The mom of four shared on her Instagram stories about the amazing wardrobe she received from the music stars new line.

In the story, she opens up all of the clothes and even models in a few items for her fans to watch. Beyoncé spared no expense when it came to treating Kim with the amazing merchandise from her new collection. She received everything from jackets to leggings to shoes from the new line, and it looked absolutely glamorous.

"Sorry I'm soooo late! Congratualtions @beyonce and @adidas on such a hugely successful launch! I love everything and can't wait to wear it all!!" she captioned the video.