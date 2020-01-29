Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Photo to Kobe and Gianna Bryant After Tragic Deaths

Vanessa Bryant is mourning the loss of her husband and daughter.

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. The father-daughter duo were two of nine people who died in the crash. Now, Vanessa is paying tribute to her husband and daughter on her Instagram, which appears to have been made public. In honor of Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa has changed her profile photo to a picture of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and their daughter. In the photo, Gigi can be seen looking up at her father as they share an embrace.

Gigi shared her dad's passion for basketball and played for the Mamba Academy team. Kobe was the coach of the team and was believed to be traveling to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks at the time of the crash.

The athlete previous shared the reason for taking helicopters from his home in Orange County, explaining in an interview with Alex Rodriguez that it gave him more time to spend with his family.