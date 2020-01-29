Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing "Big" Surgery No. 4 for Cleidocranial Dysplasia

Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing surgery.

On Wednesday, the Stranger Things star took to Instagram to share a health update with his followers ahead of his latest surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a birth defect that affects the growth of the bones and teeth that often leaves sufferers without them. While the 17-year-old didn't reveal the nature of the procedure, he did share that it would mark his 4th surgery and called it "a big one."

Sharing a selfie from his hospital bed and giving the camera a nervous thumbs up, Gaten wrote, "Surgery number 4! This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org."

His followers quickly left the young star tons of "get well soon" messages in the comment section of his post. Among them was Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote, "Good luck love!!! sending my love gate." Carla Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler on the Netflix drama, also commented, "Sending you supernova good vibes. Love you." Fellow Stranger Things co-star Matty Cardarpole also chimed in: "You're super brave and strong man. Good vibes to you."