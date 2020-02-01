J.J. Watt Isn't Alone: When Sports Stars Host Saturday Night Live

Live, from New York, it's...J.J. Watt!

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the defensive end for the Houston Texans will take the stage in Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center to host Saturday Night Live for the first time, hoping to prove to the world that he has the comedy chops necessary to keep up with the cast of the late-night comedy institution.

The appearance, alongside musical guest Luke Combs, won't be Watt's first foray into acting, however. Beginning with a 2014 cameo in The League's first two episodes of season five, he's popped up as himself in a 2015 episode of New Girl and as Coach Craig in the 2016 film Bad Moms. That same year, he also co-hosted the CMT Music Awards with Erin Andrews. So, he's not exactly green, which bodes well.

As host, Watt joins a long list of (mostly male, if we're being honest) figures from the world of sports to crossover and give comedy a try as the host of SNL. Out of 32 total, only two have ever been invited back. Read into that what you will.