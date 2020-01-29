Watch Jennifer Lopez's "Bling Cup" Get Stolen in Super Bowl Teaser

Are you ready for the big game?! 

Jennifer Lopez may be performing during the Super Bowl half-time show, but she's a little under prepared thanks to a thief who stole her "bling cup." The musician is featured in a new ad for Hard Rock, which features the singer preparing to perform before suddenly realizing her prized possession has been stolen. 

The brand tweeted about the short spot in a hilarious post. "Uh Oh, looks like someone is after @JLo's Bling Cup," they wrote before teasing more to come. "Find out who it is, 02.02.20." Jennifer also tweeted about the moment on Instagram. "JLo Super Bowl kit," she captioned a photo of the cup in question, a bedazzled microphone and some chic sunglasses. 

JLo also posted the ad on Instagram with a little warning for anyone who is thinking about messing with her cup. "No one messes with my Bling Cup," she captioned the video. "See for yourself Sunday in the 2nd quarter." Looks like the world will have to wait until Sunday to see how the epic story will unfold. 

Until then, JLo is gearing up for the big performance and recently told CBS Sunday Morning that performing at the big show is like winning an Academy Award. 

"It's like winning the Oscar," JLo shared. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.' It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it."

We can't wait to see what she has in store! 

