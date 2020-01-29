Brie and Nikki Bella's Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella!

The Total Bellas stars are both pregnant! Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. In fact, the sisters are due less than two weeks apart.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie, who is already the proud parent to 2-year-old daughter Birdie, told People. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Of course, the two received lots of congratulatory messages from their celebrity pals, including a few of the Jersey Shore ladies.

"I AM SCREAMING!!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote in the comments section underneath Brie's Instagram post announcing the news. "I love you both, congrats."

"Omg! Congrats, so happy for you both!!" Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola added.