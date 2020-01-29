Rick Fox Speaks Out After Being Falsely Reported Dead in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 8:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

After the first reports surfaced on Sunday about the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, rumors floated around on Twitter that fellow retired NBA star and former Lakers teammate Rick Fox was also among the victims.

That was debunked quickly by E! News and other outlets. Now, Fox is speaking out about that terrible day.

"I spent time talking to my kids for about 45 minutes as this was all happening," he said on TNT's Inside the NBA special about Kobe that aired on Tuesday. "I went into full-blown denial [hearing about Kobe]. One of my daughter's greatest fears is finding out that a parent, one of her parents will be lost, through social media instead of from a loved one or a family member. She fortunately called me and we just were talking and crying about the news of Kobe. And my son."

"So I was talking to my kids, just trying to spend the time with them and then the phone just started going off and I'm thinking to myself, everybody wants to talk about Kobe and I right want to be with my kids and my family. And then all of a sudden, my best friend, [Monmouth head coach] King Rice [called]," Fox said, getting emotional. "And I answered and I said, 'Hey, man, this is crazy about Kobe,' and he just was bawling. And I started crying and he was like, 'You're alive.' And I'm thinking, well yeah, what do you mean? And it was in that moment that my phone just started going and my mom and my sister and my brother [all called]."

Photos

Kobe Bryant's Family Album

Fox added, "This has been a lot to process for all of us. Quite frankly, we're blessed to have had the time we had with Kobe. A city is mourning, a family is mourning, we are all mourning and I don't, I'm glad that's over with but it was hard to deal with because it shook a lot of people in my life."

Fox offered his prayers and condolences to his "brother" Kobe's family—wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, and the other families were died in the crash.

Kobe Bryant, Rick Fox

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The accident, which took place in the hills of Calabasas, California, remains under investigation.

NBA star-turned-sports analyst and former Laker Shaquille O'Neal, who played on the Los Angeles Lakers with Kobe as the two helped the team win three straight championships from 2000 to 2002, broke down in tears while talking about Kobe at the start of TNT's pregame show on Tuesday.

"I didn't want to believe it...I haven't felt a pain that sharp in a while," O'Neal said. "Forty-seven years old, I've lost two grandmothers...lost my sister. And now I've lost a little brother."

"The fact that we're not going to be able to joke at his Hall of Fame Ceremony, we're not going to be able to say, 'Ha! I got five, you got four', the fact that we're not gonna be able to say, 'If we had stayed together, we would've gotten 10,' those are the things you can't get back," he said.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

Brie and Nikki Bella's Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

Victor Cruz Sends Scott Tweedie a Birthday Shout Out

Shaq

Shaq Leads Kobe Bryant Chant Outside Staples Center in Honor of Late Star

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Bloomingdale's, Express & More

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 304

Hear Kristin Cavallari's Advice to ''Wild'' 22-Year-Old Self on Very Cavallari

Usher, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Usher Set to Host and Perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Hoda Kotb, Today, Jerry, Cheer

Jerry From Cheer Meeting Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Is the Happiness You Need in Your Life

TAGS/ Rick Fox , Kobe Bryant , Death , Tragedy , , Top Stories , Sports , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.