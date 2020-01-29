Usher Set to Host and Perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It's Ursher, baby.

Usheris hosting the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards! A press release obtained by E! News announced Wednesday that the star is set to not only host, but also perform at the award show on Sunday, March 29, in Los Angeles. Other confirmed performers are Lizzo, Halsey and Justin Bieber, with more to be announced.

The seventh annual show will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29 at 8 pm, with the show being tape-played at 10 pm PT.

As the "Love In This Club" singer said in a statement about his new hosting gig, "I'm so excited to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other music lovers listened to this past year. It'll be like hanging out with old friends."

Those friends will include the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees, like Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers and Bieber.