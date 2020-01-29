The Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss Arrested for Burglary While on Meth

Yuba County Jail
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 7:51 AM
Yuba County Jail
Shaun Weiss, a former teen star who starred in the Mighty Ducks movies in the '90s, was arrested this weekend of suspicion of burglary while under the influence of meth.
The 40-year-old actor was booked at Yuba County Jail in Marysville in Northern California on Sunday and issued a $52,000 bond, which was later reduced to $25,000 by a court. He has not commented.
Local police said in a statement to E! News that on Sunday just before 7 a.m., they received a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a private home and when they arrived, the homeowner said there was an unknown man in his garage. Officers then discovered Weiss, a resident of of Los Angeles neighborhood Van Nuys, inside a vehicle, whose passenger side window had been smashed. They ordered him to get out of the car and arrested him.
Police said Weiss "displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence," and that "the vehicle he was filtering through was not his."
"After further investigation, it was determined that Weiss starred in several movies and television series," police said in a statement. "Officers contacted Weiss at the Yuba County Jail and confirmed he starred in these movies."
Aside from The Mighty Ducks films, in which he played Goldberg, Weiss also appeared on '80s shows like Pee-Wee's Playhouse and Webster, and in hte '90s, starred on several episodes of Freeks and Geeks and The King of Queens. A few years ago, he attempted a career comeback with the web series What About Weiss.
