The Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss Arrested for Burglary While on Meth

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 7:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shaun Weiss, Mug Shot, Booking Photo

Yuba County Jail

Shaun Weiss, a former teen star who starred in the Mighty Ducks movies in the '90s, was arrested this weekend of suspicion of burglary while under the influence of meth.

The 40-year-old actor was booked at Yuba County Jail in Marysville in Northern California on Sunday and issued a $52,000 bond, which was later reduced to $25,000 by a court. He has not commented.

Local police said in a statement to E! News that on Sunday just before 7 a.m., they received a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a private home and when they arrived, the homeowner said there was an unknown man in his garage. Officers then discovered Weiss, a resident of of Los Angeles neighborhood Van Nuys, inside a vehicle, whose passenger side window had been smashed. They ordered him to get out of the car and arrested him.

Police said Weiss "displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence," and that "the vehicle he was filtering through was not his."

"After further investigation, it was determined that Weiss starred in several movies and television series," police said in a statement. "Officers contacted Weiss at the Yuba County Jail and confirmed he starred in these movies."

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Aside from The Mighty Ducks films, in which he played Goldberg, Weiss also appeared on '80s shows like Pee-Wee's Playhouse and Webster, and in hte '90s, starred on several episodes of Freeks and Geeks and The King of Queens. A few years ago, he attempted a career comeback with the web series What About Weiss.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

Brie and Nikki Bella's Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

Victor Cruz Sends Scott Tweedie a Birthday Shout Out

Shaq

Shaq Leads Kobe Bryant Chant Outside Staples Center in Honor of Late Star

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Bloomingdale's, Express & More

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 304

Hear Kristin Cavallari's Advice to ''Wild'' 22-Year-Old Self on Very Cavallari

Kobe Bryant, Rick Fox

Rick Fox Speaks Out After Being Falsely Reported Dead in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Usher, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Usher Set to Host and Perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

TAGS/ Arrests , Top Stories , Nostalgia , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.