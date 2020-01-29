Law and Order: SVU Puts Olivia Benson Back in Therapy to Deal With Her Past

Olivia Benson is back in therapy. In the exclusive sneak peek of Law & Order: SVU, above, Mariska Hargitay's Captain Benson seeks the guidance of her Dr. Peter Lindstrom (Bill Irwin). This is the first time fans have seen her in therapy since 2017 and from their conversation, it seems the first time Benson has been back to see him since making captain.

"Congratulations," he tells her.

"Thank you. I actually owe some of that to you," Benson tells him.

"So, what? You're coming to thank me?" Lindstrom asks.

What brings Benson back to Dr. Lindstrom? An ex-boyfriend, Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke), to be exact. Benson got an invite to Tucker's retirement party. It will be the first time she sees him since they broke up.

"It's crazy. I've had guns in my face and I'm afraid to see an ex-boyfriend," Benson confesses.