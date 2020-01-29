Hailey Bieber Asks Fans to Stop "Roasting" Her Pinky Fingers

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 7:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber Seasons Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is clearing the air about something unexpected.

On Tuesday night, the model took to her Instagram Story to talk about her pinky fingers. The original story consisted of three photos, but the middle one has since been deleted. But they were all about her crooked pinky fingers that the star claims she is frequently "roasted" for.

In her first photo (which still remains on her story), the 23-year-old shared a photo of her left hand (her dazzling engagement and wedding rings clearly visible) and said, "ok let's get into the pinky conversation... because I've made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they're so crooked and scary."

According to DailyMail.com, the since deleted second post revealed she has a genetic disorder that causes the two fingers to be crooked. She shared a screenshot of the disorder's Wikipedia page along with the caption, "I have this thing called Ectrodactyly."

Photos

Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday

"And it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do," she continued. "It's genetic, I've had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me 'WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! Lol."

In her last post, which featured no photo and was not deleted from her story, Bieber wrote, "so in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers."

Hailey Bieber, Pinky Instagram Story 2020

Instagram

It's not clear how frequently these "roasts" of her fingers came, but it clearly was enough for the star to feel the need to address it on the social media site.

Earlier this week, the star attended the world premiere of SeasonsJustin Bieber's new YouTube documentary series. She and her husband were all over each other on their first red carpet as a married couple, and honestly, they looked way too in love for Bieber to be distracted by how her pinkys looked.

The supermodel plays a big role in the series herself, as it documents the last few years of the "Yummy" singer's life, which included the couple's engagement and wedding.

In the second episode of the series, Bieber broke down exactly why she was so proud of her man and all the work he put into the creation of his upcoming fifth album, Changes (out Feb. 14).

"I just enjoy the energy that goes into it," she says.

As the star continues, "We turn it into a really fun process. You know we brought friends around, people kind of just hang and I don't know, I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he is holed up in the studio that feels like home to me."

A home where (just like anywhere else) crooked pinkys are nothing to worry about.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Addresses Sexuality Rumors After Netflix Docuseries

Shaun Weiss, Mug Shot, Booking Photo

The Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss Arrested for Burglary While on Meth

Justin Hartley, Kids

Happy Birthday, Justin Hartley! See All of the Actor's Cutest Dad Moments With His Daughter

Ashton Kutcher, Billie Eilish

Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Major Punk’d Prank Idea for Billie Eilish

The Masked Singer Season 3

The Masked Singer's New Season 3 Costumes Might Be the Weirdest Yet

Below Deck

All of the Craziest Guests Who Have Been on Below Deck

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Serves Up Breakfast and Smiles During Preschool Visit

TAGS/ Hailey Bieber , Justin Bieber , Instagram , Body , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.