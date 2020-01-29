Look Back on Pregnant Brie Bella's Cutest Moments With Daughter Birdie

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 5:36 AM
Congratulations are in order for the Bella Twins!
In an exciting double announcement earlier today, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella revealed they're both pregnant. This will be Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan became parents to Birdie Danielson, now two years old, in May of 2017. So, to celebrate the morning's big news, we're revisiting Brie and Birdie's cutest, sweetest, silliest and most stylish photos.
Whether they're dressing up for an occasion or just lounging around, the mother-daughter duo is one photogenic pair. Birdie's dad also appears in many of their pictures, like the precious family selfie that sees the trio sporting matching party hats on New Year's Eve or flaunting funny faces for the camera.
Check out more than a hundred sweet photos of Brie and soon-to-be big sister Birdie in the gallery below!
The duo sport matching hats during a trip to L.A.
"My Birdie," Brie wrote.
"Park day with the Girls."
"One more day till Dada comes home!!! #daddysMini but I make her my mini."
"Soooo happy Daddy is home!!!"
"Birdie trying a tomato from the garden, thinking about the taste and realizing it isn't for her lol #gardenparty"
"Perfect family celebration," Brie wrote.
"Little girls soften their Daddies hearts."
Birdie cools off.
"Family fun Day," Brie posted.
"2 magical years watching this sweet little Bird grow. I can't believe she's 2!! Happy Birthday Birdie Joe!!!," Brie posted. "love you always, Mama. #birthdaygirl #babygirl #mygirl #timeflies"
"Waiting for Daddy to come home," Brie wrote.
"Her birthday wishes came true!!! She met Min Min #disneyland #minimouse"
"Bird time before media."
"Swim Day," Brie posted.
"Getting ready to root Daddy on at #Wrestlemania next week!!!"
"We LOVE Muts!! Aka Muffins."
"Finally feeling better after being so sick!!"
"Nothing is better than cousins!! #family #love #cousins #always."
"I feel you Bird!!! We'll be watching the Patriots in SuperBowl again! #superbowl #football #nfl #letsgo #RAMS #ByePatsBye."
"Guess what!!!?? Birdiebee Kids is here!!! Love how my sweet Bird is rockin' the camo pull over!! There's mommy size too."
"These two."
"With the Bird you take multiple pics and pray one turns out!!! Lol Happy NYE! Love The Danielson's Ps. Bryan says make sure to recycle tonight!"
"Snuggles and Selfies."
"This was our Drummer Boy walk a couple weekends ago. A very special Christmas tradition we do every year and I can't believe I get to share it with my daughter now. #christmas #tradition #holidayspirit #jesusisthereason #happybirthdayjesus"
"Merry Christmas Eve."
"And the Christmas movies are starting #christmastime," Brie posted.
"Soo I'm officially thinking my baby is now a little girl #timeflies #motherhood #life #mini #daughters #theboss."
"When you're on a stressful call and your little girl comes up behind with a head lock of kisses!!!"
Brie, Birdie and Bryan celebrate the holidays in December 2018. "Such a special night!!!"
"Our favorite thing to do is ET Hi to each other!"
"Friday Vibes!"
"Napa Time!!"
"This summed up our Pumpkin Patch experience. Just like her mommy; Halloween not our favorite Holiday."
"We learned how to blow on hot food not throw it. Success!!"
"Lunch date with my girl! ❤️"
"My happy place."
"NEW Bee Fearless Pull Over out now!! head to @mybirdiebee for yours!"
"Left Vegas early this am so I can spend the day with Bird!! Love this little girl to pieces! Now Denver bound."
"Such an amazing day!!!"
"When you hit the gym with Mommy #fitness #lifestyle #mommyandme"
"When Coco visits we read a lot of books!! #auntie #cocoandbirdie"
"Bye NYC"
"Best Morning in Central Park!! #family #centralpark #nyc"
"Brunchin' with my Munchin'"
"Future CEO! #BirdistheWord"
"No better feeling than to wake up with your family before having a long day of work. Love my Bird and City views! #NYC #TotalBellas #WWE #TravelingFam #Bird #Glamtime"
"Love the way Daddy @bryanldanielson puts Sunscreen on Bird lol. At least she's protected."
How priceless are these?
