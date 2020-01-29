Why Kumail Nanjiani Thinks He’s "Less Interesting" After Body Transformation

For Kumail Nanjiani, life in the jacked lane is not all it's cracked up to be.

On Tuesday, The Big Sick star stopped by Conan, where he admitted he finds himself "less interesting" since unveiling his shocking body transformation for his upcoming role in Marvel's The Eternals.

"People expect me to be different," he told host Conan O'Brien while sharing how life has changed since his superhero physique made its social media debut. "And I'm really not. I'm slightly less interesting because I do talk about working out a lot. And I'm slightly less funny. Other than that…same guy."

He added, "This one guy was like, ‘I wish his voice would get a 6-pack.'"

And Kumail joked his new muscles are purely for decoration, explaining that they don't come in handy as one may think. "No, these muscles are decorative," he said. "They don't do anything. They really don't. [Wife] Emily [Gordon] will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?' And I'm like, ‘Probably not.'"