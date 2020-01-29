Pregnant Nikki Bella's Thoughts on Family Prove She Was Destined to Be a Mom

Nikki Bella is ready to add a new title to her already impressive resume: Mom!

That's right, the Total Bellas star announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

And wait, there's more! Her sister Brie Bella is also expanding the family alongside husband Daniel Bryan with baby No. 2.

While congratulations are in order for both sisters, there's something extra special about expecting your very first child. And when it's with the man of your dreams? It doesn't get much better.

"I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers," Nikki shared in a previous Instagram post. "Sometimes we have a door shut and we don't understand why, but honestly there is always a reason."