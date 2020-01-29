Brie and Nikki Bella Announce They Are Both Pregnant

Congratulations to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella!

The Total Bellas stars are BOTH pregnant! That's right, Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The best part? The sisters are due a week and a half apart!



"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki tells People. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie shares with the outlet. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Brie also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the baby news with her fans, writing, "We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"

This exciting news comes just under three years after Brie and Bryan (née Bryan Danielson), both WWE stars, welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2017.