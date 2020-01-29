Alicia Keys Recalls Learning of Kobe Bryant’s Death Hours Before Hosting The 2020 Grammys

The show must go on.

During Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Alicia Keys opened about the moment she found out that Kobe Bryant had passed away on Sunday. Just hours before she stepped on stage at The Staples Center to host the 2020 Grammys, the "Underdog" singer explained how her moving tribute to the late athlete came together so quickly.

"Well, I mean, we were all freaking out because it's obviously—hearing the news about Kobe and his daughter [Gianna Bryant, 13] was so tragic," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And none of us can still believe it right now, to this day."

"So, I think that it was definitely a crazy feeling because, literally minutes before, we were going to do something else," Alicia continued. "And we had to really figure out how can we properly honor him in his house on this night [with] everybody who adores him and loves him so much and has been inspired by him and felt so devastated in that moment. We couldn't—you know, we had to properly do that."