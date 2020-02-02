Flashback: See Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and More at 2010 Super Bowl

What do Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolieand Ashton Kutcherhave in common?

Well, they probably have a lot in common, but for the purpose of this story, the one commonality between the A-listers is that they were all at the 2010 Super Bowl. In fact, it was pretty star-studded in general. After all, it was the year that the New Orleans Saints faced off against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, with the Saints ultimately winning.

As for the halftime show, The Who were the stars chosen to rock the socks off of Miami, a polar opposite from this year's performers Jennifer Lopezand Shakira. Fun fact: their halftime performance was the first to not have fans surrounding the stage in ten years.

Since then, halftime shows and Super Bowl as a whole has only gotten more and more extravagant. Lady Gaga's jumped off a roof, Katy Perrydanced with sharks and Beyoncé was her glamorous Beyoncé-self.