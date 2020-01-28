Kelly Ripa Dances Her Heart Out to Shakira Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 6:51 PM

Kelly Ripa

Angela Pham/BFA.com

Looks like somebody's ready for the 2020 Super Bowl this weekend!

And well, who wouldn't be excited and in the mood to break out their best dance when we're only days away from one of the most legendary halftime show performance in recent years? 

In case you've been living under a rock, Jennifer Lopezand Shakira are set to take the stage this Sunday, Feb. 2 during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show and Kelly Ripa is making sure her hips won't lie this weekend. 

The 49-year-old took to Instagram today to share a fun video of herself and fitness professional Anna Kaiser dancing it out to Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever."

"Shakira, Super Bowl audition take 3," Kelly can be heard saying at the start of the short clip before busting out her moves. 

"Answering the call of the #shewolf @shakira #superbowl #audition @theannakaiser #halftime," she captioned the video, tagging Anna

Anna took to her own Instagram page and shared the same video, captioning it, "Introducing your newest back up dancers! @shakira we are ready for you! Sending you some FIAHHHH and love from NYC, girl. See you in a couple days!!!! We❤️you!!"

In case you missed it, Anna also spoke to E! News exclusively earlier this month about all the details on the Colombian singer's six-day workout week as she gears up for the Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Anna, who has also worked with Kelly, Karlie KrossHilary Duff and Sarah Jessica Parker said that in regards to her workout schedule, every day varies but the 42-year-old singer's ethic is unmatched.

"Every day is different because I want to make sure I'm preparing her not just for the Super Bowl, but for each day as it comes. For instance, yesterday she had a really long dance rehearsal in the afternoon, so we just focused on an hour of pure strength in the morning," she told E! News. "[Some days] she has even longer days of physical dance rehearsals, so she just started with something very short: 20 minutes, and then [she's off] to get herself ready, head in the game, focused."

And in regards to what viewers at home can expect from the show itself, Anna said, "It's just going to be crazy energy. [Shakira and J.Lo] have really awesome explosive energy."

