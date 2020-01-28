Shaquille O'Neal Breaks Down in Tears Speaking About ''Little Brother'' Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal is remembering his "little brother" Kobe Bryant in an emotional speech.

On Tuesday night, he joined Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley and others to reflect on the legacy of the Lakers star. Together, they shared memories of the 41-year-old, who died alongside his daughter Gianna Bryant on Sunday afternoon.

While all the men had powerful memories of the basketball star, Shaq brought people to tears with his emotional statements on all the things he hoped to share with Kobe in the future. "We're up here, we work a lot and I think a lot of the time we take stuff for granted. Like, I don't talk to you guys as much as I need to," he tearfully tells his friends. "The fact that we're not going to be able to joke at his Hall of Fame Ceremony; we're not going to be able to say, 'Ha! I got five, you got four'... Those are the things you can't get back."