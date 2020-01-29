The Best Beauty and Body Items for the Scent-Sensitive

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

When it comes to beauty, fragrance can be a tricky thing. For some, the scent of a new mascara, soap or body cream is heaven. For others? Dealing with beauty products that have fragrance is akin to locking themselves in a ventless room that was doused in Axe Body Spray.

We feel for you scent-sensitive folks. We went looking for some good options that span the beauty world and won't send you running for fresh air. There's face masks and body washes, multi-purpose soaps and facial bars, make-up and moisture cream, and everything in between.

So if you can't take the intensity of scent, shop our list below to find some options that won't bother your nose. We hope you find something you'll love to add to your routine!