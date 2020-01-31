Carly Pearce's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Hits All the Right Notes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Every little thing you give could just make a difference this Valentine's Day!

The most romantic day of the year is quickly approaching and pressure is on to find that perfect gift for your spouse, best friend or family member. Fortunately, country music singer Carly Pearce is here to help as she prepares to celebrate the big day with husband Michael Ray.

"Less is more," the "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer shared with E! News exclusively. "I truly believe it's the thought that counts! Just make the one you love feel special."

And in between gift gifting—may we recommend her new self-titled album available February 14—Carly has one special man on her heart.

"I'm most excited to be celebrating my first Valentine's Day as a married gal," she shared with us. "That's the ultimate example of love!"

From fashionable Lululemon gear to a fantastic microphone for karaoke, see what Carly recommends in her gift guide below.