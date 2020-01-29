Miranda Kerr's Facialist Shares Her Favorite Products to Help Cure Dry Winter Skin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Dry skin this winter? There's someone who can help!

Candace Marino, AKA "The LA Facialist," is an expert when it comes to achieving radiant, red-carpet skin all year round. Celebrities flock to her Beverly Hills office for her highly sought-after skincare treatments and expertise. In fact, her impressive roster of clients include Miranda Kerr, Lauren Bushnell, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Iaconetti, Jackie Cruz and Grimes.

With fad treatments and products constantly coming and going, some may feel overwhelmed with the industry. If you can identify, Candace has some suggestions.

"I recommend finding a reputable skin care provider to assess your skin who will work with you long term. Results happen when you have a thorough skin care consultation with a pro who will ask the right questions and be able to create a custom regimen based on your skin type, health history and lifestyle," Candace shared with E! News exclusively. "This will save you the heartache of investing hundreds of dollars in the latest fad and seeing worsening or stagnant skin conditions."