Miranda Kerr's Facialist Shares Her Favorite Products to Help Cure Dry Winter Skin

by Emily Spain | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 4:00 AM
Dry skin this winter? There's someone who can help!
Candace Marino, AKA "The LA Facialist," is an expert when it comes to achieving radiant, red-carpet skin all year round. Celebrities flock to her Beverly Hills office for her highly sought-after skincare treatments and expertise. In fact, her impressive roster of clients include Miranda Kerr, Lauren Bushnell, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Iaconetti, Jackie Cruz and Grimes.
With fad treatments and products constantly coming and going, some may feel overwhelmed with the industry. If you can identify, Candace has some suggestions.
"I recommend finding a reputable skin care provider to assess your skin who will work with you long term. Results happen when you have a thorough skin care consultation with a pro who will ask the right questions and be able to create a custom regimen based on your skin type, health history and lifestyle," Candace shared with E! News exclusively. "This will save you the heartache of investing hundreds of dollars in the latest fad and seeing worsening or stagnant skin conditions."
If you're wondering how to formulate your skincare routine to give you glowing skin like your favorite celeb, Candace says, "Good skincare regimen is well rounded and should include both clinical and natural products," which debunks the skincare myth that "chemicals are bad." In fact, she recommends a "neutral routine—powerful actives which include both chemical and natural compounds. Skincare doesn't have to be mutually exclusive to one belief system."
For the winter season, Candace also recommends monthly facial treatments, exfoliating and making an extra effort to keep the eye area and lips hydrated.
Let's face it, finding skincare products that work can be tricky especially during the winter. But scroll below to see the products Candace recommends to give you flawless, Hollywood skin during the cold months.
"I love an oil for the eye area because skin in the orbital region lacks oil glands. The powerful organic ingredients in this product helps to smooth, brighten and awaken tired eyes. The vial features a Rose Quartz roller ball to apply the oil directly to the eyes, which is cooling and instantly depuffs and smooths the skin around the eyes."
"It's a cult favorite for good reason. This transformative product is known as 'Jesus in a bottle' among the skincare obsessed and warrants visible results within days. It comes in several variations to suit every skin condition and need. I recommend it as a toning step, morning and night after cleansing the skin. It gives gentle and gradual chemical exfoliation and helps brighten pigment, resurface scars, treat acne, fine lines and wrinkles. There's a formula for everyone, but as a rule of thumb, I always recommend seeing a Biologiue Recherche aesthetician to select the appropriate version for your skin."
"Don't forget the lips—chapped and dry lips are incredibly common during winter. I always suggest exfoliating the lips to remove the dead skin and allow for true hydration. The iS Clinical Lip Duo is my favorite because it includes a beautiful exfoliating scrub followed by a peptide infused lip treatment that nourishes the lips."
"During winter specifically, I tell all of my clients to sleep with a humidifier close to the bed. This helps prevent the skin from dehydrating overnight due to the dry air from indoor heating. I also recommend keeping one in the car and for my clients who travel for a living."
"A hero product for winter time! It can be used as a treatment masque or as a cream. Vernix is the glorious white 'stuff' that babies have all over their skin at birth. It's super protective. This product is made of fatty acids, proteins and peptides that mimic vernix and is an incredible product for anyone with compromised or dry skin. This should be in every single medicine cabinet during the winter time, especially for anyone who travels to the mountains or skis!"
"This is one of my most treasured products in my medicine cabinet because of its ability to instantly revitalize tired and dehydrated skin. I love a mask you don't need to remove, and this one is sleep approved! After cleansing, apply a generous layer and go to sleep to let it work it's magic overnight. You Wake up with a youthful plump complexion."
"I love a moisturizer that provides nourishment and hydration without adding weight, and this one does just that. This moisturizer is suited for all skin types and contains powerful antioxidants, growth factors and botanicals that help to plump, and hydrate the skin while fighting free radical damage from the environment."
