Watch Felicity Smoak Return to Arrow in the Series Finale

Get ready to cry buckets of tears.

Arrow airs its series finale tonight, and we have seen it, and we so we have already cried our eyes out. We're tearing up again now just thinking about it, and just thinking about everyone else getting to see it, and getting to cry their eyes out. It's a festival of emotions, which you must already be able to guess if you've seen the photos of Oliver Queen's funeral.

To begin to prepare you for this festival of emotions, we've got a little treat for you: the return of Felicity Smoak.

Emily Bett Rickards left the series at the end of season seven, and so Felicity has spent season eight hidden away, raising baby Mia on her own while Oliver was busy dealing with the Crisis that he ended up sacrificing himself to fix. Rickards only returned for tonight's series finale, and we have your first look at her arrival in the video above.