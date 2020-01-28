Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Don't Have to Worry About Another Character Exit (Yet)

Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to Justin Chambers' Alex Karev (sort of), but fans don't have to worry about another exit…yet.

Jesse Williams, Jackson Avery on the show since season six, will make his Broadway debut in the revival of Take Me Out in the spring of 2020. But that doesn't mean Williams is leaving the show or Jackson is leaving Grey Sloan Memorial.

"I've known since the beginning of the season and I've been able to plan [Jackson]'s storyline [accordingly]," executive producer Krista Vernoff told TVLine about any possible scheduling conflicts. "Jesse is able to fly back one day a week; we're just making it work [because] this was important to him."

Typically, Broadway shows are dark (meaning they don't run) one day out of the week. Rest easy, Grey's Anatomy fans. Jackson is sticking around...for now.