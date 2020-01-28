Watch This Teacher's A+ Reaction to Her Student Getting Into His Dream College

Congratulations are in order for Max Pacheco!

The 17-year-old high school student was recently admitted to the Georgia Institute of Technology. However, nobody seemed more excited about the big news than his AP Spanish teacher Dr. Gloria Green. Pacheco posted a video of himself sharing the announcement with the instructor, who also wrote his letter of recommendation, via Twitter last week. Let's just say her reaction deserves an A+.

"The video originated when my mom wanted to see Dr. Green's reaction to me telling her the news about getting admitted into Tech," Pacheco, who also gave Green a bouquet of flowers upon delivering the news, told E! News. "Dr. Gloria Green (my AP Spanish teacher from 2 years ago) and my family [are] pretty close now. We see her at church most weekends, so that's how we got to know her better. However, since I didn't see her at church the weekend admissions came out, I decided to surprise her in school. Her reaction was beyond priceless, and it just showed me how much she cared for me and how happy she was about my success beyond the classroom. She is truly an exceptional teacher who cares a lot for her students."