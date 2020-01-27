Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and More Stars Call for NBA to Change Logo to Honor Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's deeply devoted fanbase is doing what it takes to uphold the NBA legend's legacy.

A little over 24 hours have passed since Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash while en route to to a basketball tournament held at the retired athlete's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. As shockwaves reverberated across the world, Kobe's famous peers and lifelong fans gathered to hold vigil and grapple with the devastating loss.

Among their efforts to honor him is a Change.org petition requesting that the NBA change its logo to feature Bryant. The logo currently features a silhouette of Jerry West, another L.A. Lakers great who described himself as a "surrogate father" to Bryant.

The petition, created by user "Nick M." and featuring a a logo mockup by graphic artist Tyson Beck, is quickly approaching 1 million signatures. Several celebrities and athletes, including Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and Meek Mill have called for the NBA to change the logo on social media.