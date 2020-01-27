Blake Lively's Red Carpet Comeback After Baby No. 3 Was Well Worth the Wait

Ooh la la!

Blake Lively is back and we are absolutely floored.

The 32-year-old actress stepped out on Monday, Jan. 27 for a screening of her latest film Rhythm Section at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

Lively looked radiant sultry wearing a black velvet strapless gown that hugged her figure in all the right places. The former Gossip Girl actress accessorized her flawless look with matching black leather gloves and a pair of vintage-looking high boots.

It's safe to say her red carpet comeback after giving birth to her third child was well worth the wait because we can't get enough of this look.

The actress donned chunky silver necklaces with an emerald green gem that gave the whole look a subtle pop of color. As for her beauty look, the actress kept things simple and neutral but still looked radiant and more gorgeous than ever.