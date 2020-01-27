Jessica Simpson Says She Saw the ''Heavens Parting'' in Photo Taken of Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Fans and celebrities continue to mourn and share touching tributes of the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday, Jan. 26.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant also died in the fatal crash.

Today, more details become available regarding the fatal crash and about the seven other victims who were also traveling with the retired Los Angeles Lakers player.

All nine people on board took off from Orange County's John Wayne Airport around 9 a.m. and headed north toward Kobe's Mamba Academy in the Thousand Oaks area, where his daughter and her teammates were scheduled to play in the Mamba Cup.

On Monday, Jan. 27, singer and actress Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to honor the lives of Kobe, his daughter and the seven other victims killed in the copter crash.

"Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram post. "We could see emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss."