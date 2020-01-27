EXCLUSIVE!

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 1:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Rapper Lexii Alijai cause of death has been revealed, less than a month after her passing on Jan. 1 at the age of 21. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that the young rapper died as a result of mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity. The manner of death is accidental. A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson told E! News at the time that authorities responded to a medical situation at a local hotel, where an adult female was found deceased. 

The young starlet was on her way to a promising career as a rap artist. She had only released two albums at the time of her death. Joseph's Coat, was released in 2015 when she was just 17, and her second album, Growing Pains, released two years later in 2017. 

After the shocking news was released, many of her former friends and other artists reached out to express their sadness over the tragic loss of the musician. 

Watch

Juice Wrld's Cause of Death Revealed

Her former collaborator and friend Kehlani posted about the devastating loss at the time. "You were so special bro," Kehlani continued. "I seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex imma miss you so bad. You was about to get everything you always talked about. RIP MY BABY I LOVE YOU LEX 4L."

Our thoughts are with her friends and family during this difficult time.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio, 2020 Grammys Beauty Breakdown, 100% Pure

How to Get Alessandra Ambrosio's 2020 Grammys Glow

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Is Honored By the College Basketball Team She Hoped to Play For

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Has a Theory on Why She Wasn’t "Invited" to the 2020 Grammys

Manifest

The Manifest Cast's Season 2 Teases Are So Puzzling You Need to Hear Them

Selena Gomez Alleges Emotional Abuse During Past Romance

Jessica Simpson, Kobe Bryant

Jessica Simpson Says She Saw the ''Heavens Parting'' in Photo Taken of Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

TAGS/ Death , Tragedy , Autopsy , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.