Watch Emily Blunt Beg For Chris Martin’s Forgiveness With An Epic Song

It's time to fess up!

Earlier this month, Chris Martin appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk with Ellen DeGeneres, and ended up telling a funny story about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's film A Quiet Place, and his attempted involvement in the project. "When A Quiet Place came out, I had an idea for a joke afterwards," he shared on the show. "And so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical of A Quiet Place. And it was just me [silently performing] like that. And they never replied."

John quickly took to social media to throw his wife under the bus and claim no involvement. "I...did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he wrote in a comment. "Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!?" While John claims it was all the fault of his wife, Emily sat down with Ellen for a new interview and revealed her side of the story.