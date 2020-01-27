Kobe Bryant Filed to Trademark Daughter's Nickname "Mambacita" Before Their Deaths

Kobe Bryant had big plans for Gianna.

The Lakers legend had filed a trademark for his daughter's nickname, "Mambacita" on Dec. 30, 2019—less than a month before their fatal helicopter crash.

The nickname was a slight nod to his own title "The Black Mamba." According to the filed documents obtained by E! News, "Mambacita" was trademarked with the intent to put it on athletic apparel, including shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, sweatpants and more.

During his lifetime, Bryant regularly called Gianna, otherwise known as Gigi, "Mambacita" on social media. Gianna, like her father, was also an avid basketball player.

Both Bryant and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. They were 41 years old and 13 years old, respectively. The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station's deputies responded to an "aircraft accident" and "fire" call on a hillside at Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, Calif. at around 10:00 a.m. local time that day. Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people on the aircraft. There were no survivors.