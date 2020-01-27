Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly Spark Romance Rumors at 2020 Grammys After Party

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 9:31 AM

Machine Gun Kelly, Noah Cyrus

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sony

New couple alert?! 

It seems like we may have a new couple on our hands. Billie Eilish may have swept the 2020 Grammys, but during the after parties, it was Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus who were the real winners. The pair seemed to be quite the item during the Republic Records party. "They are holding hands and posing for photos together," an eyewitness confirmed to E! News. "They walked around party hand in hand." 

During the Republic Records party, however, an eyewitness said the pair was very familiar with each other, and the two were spotted holding hands and posing for photos during entire event, before going outside together to smoke.

"They held hands as they arrived back inside the party and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating," the source shared with E! News.  The pair spent the night bouncing around different Hollywood hot spots and were also spotted at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception.

Watch

Inside the 2020 Grammy Awards Fashion

Noah Cyrus previously dated Lil Xan and was recently linked to YouTube star Tana Mongeau. Machine Gun Kelly also had to recently shut down rumors of a fling with his best friend Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale. The two entertainers were spotted hanging together at different Golden Globes after parties, but the two maintained that they were just friends. 

"I should've never went out tonight," he wrote in one tweet. "Woke up to false headlines." As for Noah and him, the couple has yet to shoot down claims of a romance. Plus, Noah posted pics of the pair on her Instagram story. We'll just have to wait and see how this relationship blooms! 

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

