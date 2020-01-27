Justin Bieber's Docu-Series Revelations: Hailey Bieber Marriage, Anxiety & More

During the second episode of Seasons on YouTube, Hailey continues to proudly gush over Justin and his artistic process, saying that she "loves being a part of the process."

"I love watching him do what he is so good at even if it means me laying on the couch until 3-4 in the morning binge-watching TV shows and just being around," she says. "I just enjoy the energy that goes into it. We turn it into a really fun process. You know we brought friends around, people kind of just hang and I don't know, I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he is holed up in the studio that feels like home to me."

The third episode of Justin's follows his entourage and more of a glimpse into the artist's unrelenting work ethic. Then in the fourth episode of Seasons, we get more of an insight into Justin and Hailey's relationship and their road to the altar.

"Since I was a young man I have always wanted to be married, I always wanted a family," Justin says in the confessional. "That was always high on my list but I didn't know it would happen and I am really pumped about it and I am really happy about it and I have the sickest chick in the game, she's so awesome."

As a video montage of the two starts playing, Hailey in a voice-over says, "It all happened so fast and kind of all at once but he and I have known each other for so long that there was a part of it that didn't feel scary."

Justin also reveals that he still gets nervous with her in the room or whenever she's around listening to him record new music in the studio.

"I don't know she just makes me nervous because I love her so much," Justin says. "I want her to like my stuff and it's about her too so I am like singing about her so it's a weird thing but its awesome."

