Lakers Superfan Jack Nicholson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant In Rare Interview

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 8:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Around Kobe BryantJack Nicholson knew he was in the presence of greatness.

Though the 82-year-old Oscar winner has retreated from the spotlight in recent years, he remained a committed Lakers fan, stepping out just to cheer on his team at the Staples Center. And today, as the world mourns Bryant's devastating loss, he is paying tribute to the NBA legend. "My reaction is the same as almost all of L.A., where we think everything's solid, there's a big hole in the wall." Nicholson said in a rare interview with CBSLA. "I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe…it kills you. It's just a terrible event."

Their first encounter, however, will make you smile. "I teased him," the actor recalled. "It was at the Garden in New York and I offered him a basketball and asked him if he wants me to autograph it for him. He looked at me like I was crazy."

Photos

Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

Overtime, he became Bryant's cheerleader. "I sat right behind his jump shot on the left hand side," he said. "I can see him going up and I can tell the first instant if it's going in."

"I remember the totality of how great a player he was," Nicholson added. "We'll think of him all the time and we'll miss him."

On Sunday, the 41-year-old superstar died when his helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The fatal accident killed all nine passengers on board, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant.

Jack Nicholson, Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

While Madison Square Garden, the Staples Center and LAX paid tribute to the fallen star by lighting up in purple and gold, his friends and fans—including Derek JeterGigi Hadid and Barack Obama—took to social media to honor on of the greatest athletes of our time. 

"Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling," his former teammate Shaquille O'Neal wrote. "I loved Kobe. He was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply—and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball."

Our thoughts are with all of the families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jaden Smith, Tyler the Creator

Jaden Smith Celebrates "Boyfriend" Tyler, the Creator's 2020 Grammys Win

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant Filed to Trademark Daughter's Nickname "Mambacita" Before Their Deaths

Kobe Bryant

Inside Kobe Bryant's Prolific Life and Enduring Legacy

Victor Cruz Remembers Kobe Bryant Helping Athletes

DJ Khaled, Common & More Remember Kobe Bryant at 2020 Grammys

Machine Gun Kelly, Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly Spark Romance Rumors at 2020 Grammys After Party

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant's Reason for Taking Helicopters Will Break Your Heart

TAGS/ Kobe Bryant , Jack Nicholson , Sports , Death , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.