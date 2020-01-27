Blue Eyeshadow, Nail Art & Old Hollywood: The Biggest Trends from the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

Sure, the 2020 Grammys were filled with amazing performances. But, let's be honest, all of the real action happened on the red carpet.

To celebrate the momentous night in music, the industry's biggest names raised the bar and brought their exceptional sense of style to forefront, showcasing the season's hottest trends with their head-turning designer looks.

First-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X made sure that their Grammys debuts were stylish affairs, opting for bold, monochromatic ensembles that turned heads. As for the veteran Grammy attendees, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello brought the glamour with dramatic gowns that featured tons of amazing accessories. But, it wouldn't be the Grammys without some statement-making dresses. Leading the charge was Chrissy Teigen, who rocked a fiery orange gown to celebrate her EGOT-winning husband.

Even the men stepped it up. Among the best-dressed dudes of the night were John Legend, who opted for an asymmetrical suit, blue-sequined jumpsuit clad Billy Porter and, as always, Shawn Mendes. Other notable outfit slays came from Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus, who declared cowboy hats as the new red carpet staple for 2020.