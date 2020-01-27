Blue Eyeshadow, Nail Art & Old Hollywood: The Biggest Trends from the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 8:29 AM
Sure, the 2020 Grammys were filled with amazing performances. But, let's be honest, all of the real action happened on the red carpet.
To celebrate the momentous night in music, the industry's biggest names raised the bar and brought their exceptional sense of style to forefront, showcasing the season's hottest trends with their head-turning designer looks.
First-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X made sure that their Grammys debuts were stylish affairs, opting for bold, monochromatic ensembles that turned heads. As for the veteran Grammy attendees, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello brought the glamour with dramatic gowns that featured tons of amazing accessories. But, it wouldn't be the Grammys without some statement-making dresses. Leading the charge was Chrissy Teigen, who rocked a fiery orange gown to celebrate her EGOT-winning husband.
Even the men stepped it up. Among the best-dressed dudes of the night were John Legend, who opted for an asymmetrical suit, blue-sequined jumpsuit clad Billy Porter and, as always, Shawn Mendes. Other notable outfit slays came from Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus, who declared cowboy hats as the new red carpet staple for 2020.
Relive the 2020 Grammy Awards' best-dressed outfits and see which trends will be dominating the red carpet this award season below:
\ Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Taking a cue from icons of the past, 2020 Grammys attendees stunned in retro-inspired silhouettes, beadings and accessories.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/WireImage
The glam took center stage for some celebs, who opted for a bold pop of color with this old-school eyeshadow trend.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
If you look closely, you'll notice that your favorite stars paired their designer digs with some equally-stunning manicures.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Monochromatic fashion is still very much a trend, and it was the preferred look for some of the night's biggest stars.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy,
It's not music's biggest night without some statement-making gowns. To bring the heat, A-listers rocked fiery orange and red ensembles.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
According to these southern-loving stars, a cowboy hat makes for the perfect red carpet accessory.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage), Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
It wasn't all long trains and dramatic tulle this year. Switching things up, some stars donned sequined mini dresses to celebrate music biggest night.
Steve Granitz/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Grammys red carpet was filled with tons of stylish men, who brought their fashion A-game with tailored suits and high-fashion detailing.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
What better way to switch up your 'do for the Grammys than with a fresh set of bangs, right?
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?