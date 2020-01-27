You Have to See These Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Sunday. 

Lizzo opened the 62nd annual award show by performing her hits and by dedicating the night to Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys also spoke about the late Lakers legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier that day.

"To be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now," Keys, who hosted the evening, said. "We are all feeling crazy sad tonight, but earlier today, Los Angeles, America, the whole wide world, lost a hero, and we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

Several celebrities also paid tribute to the basketball star on the red carpet.

But with heavy hearts, the artists and attendees continued the evening. Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night. The "bad guy" star took home trophies in all four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, she made history by becoming the first female artist to sweep these categories all in one night. She also won in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and more stars also took the stage to perform.

While fans caught most of the action on TV, there were still a few moments they didn't get to see. To see a few of the best candid moments, check out the gallery.

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

The celebs strolled hand in hand at the award show.

Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Lizzo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell & Lizzo

We can only imagine what these three were talking about.

Usher, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Usher

The artist was all smiles as he walked backstage. He honored the late Prince with a performance at the award show.

Chris Brown, Royalty Brown, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones, Candids

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chris Brown & Royalty Brown

It was a daddy-daughter date night for these two.

Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton & Keith Urban

Talk about a star-studded group!

Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Timothy Kuratek /CBS

Dan + Shay

The two were "speechless" after winning the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Shawn Mendes, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shawn Mendes

The 21-year-old singer flashed a smile as he walked backstage.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The actress stuck her tongue out at her hubby on the red carpet.

Lizzo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo

The "Truth Hurts" star is pictured backstage.

Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Francis Specker/CBS

Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

The trio posed for a pic during the award show.

Lizzo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Francis Specker/CBS

Lizzo

By the looks of this picture, it's safe to say the artist was feeling good as hell upon her arrival.

LL Cool J, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LL Cool J, Billie Eilish & Lil Nas X

Everybody say cheese!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The couple looked oh so cool on the red carpet.

Lilly Singh, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lilly Singh

Singh brought a clutch full of Skittles and shared her sweets on the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen & Ariana Grande

The cookbook author gave the Grammy nominee a sweet peck on the cheek.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

The country singer bowed down to the artist after their incredible duet.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

John Legend & DJ Khaled

Another one! The two artists hugged it out after winning in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category for "Higher."

Camila Cabello, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Camila Cabello

The "Señorita" celeb gave her dad, Alejandro, a big squeeze after her moving performance of "First Man."

Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

The "bad guy" star couldn't believe she won Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

 

 

Ariana Grande, Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tyler, the Creator & Ariana Grande

The artists struck a fierce pose on the red carpet.

