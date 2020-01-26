Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist at 2020 Grammys & Dedicates Award to Her Fans

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 8:35 PM

A huge congratulations to Billie Eilish!

The 18-year-old "Bad Guy" singer just won the trophy for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards, beating out fellow nominees Black PumasLil Nas XLizzo, Maggie RogersRosalíaTank and the Bangas and Yola for the honor.

Upon taking to the stage to give her acceptance speech, Eilish said, "Okay, I forgot to thank my touring team in the last one so I want to thank you guys for helping me put on a show that I actually like."
 
"Mainly I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight because they're the only reason any of us are here at all," she continued. "So thanks to the fans…God, this is so crazy. I know that all the other artists that were in this category, I love you all, you guys are amazing. You deserve this just as much as I do. And I know your fans are hardcore and they're going to fight for you guys."

2020 Best New Artist Grammy Nominees

"So I love all fandoms, thank you to its fans," she concluded. "You guys make this worth it. So thank you."

In addition to Best New Artist, Eilish also won several other awards tonight. "Bad Guy" won Song of the Year and she was also honored with Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

For the first time in maybe ever, the three most nominated artists at the Grammys were Best New Artist nominees and complete newcomers to the award show. Lizzo lead the 2020 noms with a whopping eight while Eilish and Lil Nas X each had six nominations at their first Grammys.

