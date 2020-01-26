Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist at 2020 Grammys & Dedicates Award to Her Fans

A huge congratulations to Billie Eilish!

The 18-year-old "Bad Guy" singer just won the trophy for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards, beating out fellow nominees Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola for the honor.

Upon taking to the stage to give her acceptance speech, Eilish said, "Okay, I forgot to thank my touring team in the last one so I want to thank you guys for helping me put on a show that I actually like."



"Mainly I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight because they're the only reason any of us are here at all," she continued. "So thanks to the fans…God, this is so crazy. I know that all the other artists that were in this category, I love you all, you guys are amazing. You deserve this just as much as I do. And I know your fans are hardcore and they're going to fight for you guys."