Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Talk about it being the hottest night in music!

Last night, the 2020 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, honoring the best and brightest in music.

With awards going to artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Tyler, the Creator, it was an event full of huge wins, not to mention performances like the Nipsey Hussle tribute and Lil Nas X and BTS collaboration we never knew we needed.

Before all that excitement unfolded though, our attention was fully on the red carpet, where plenty of the celebrities brought their A-game.

Now, it's up to you to determine which star was best dressed of the night!

We saw the ladies own the night in black ensembles, such as Lauren London stunning in a black suit and Camila Cabellodazzling in an Atelier Versace gown that she paired with a silver choker.

There were also plenty of colors, however, that brightened up the carpet, like Chrissy Teigen's orange dress with dramatic shoulder details. Nearby, Rosalía was heating up the carpet in a red leather number by Alexander Wang.