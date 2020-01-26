breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Wait, Why Didn't FKA Twigs Sing During the Grammys Prince Tribute? Fans Sound Off On Her Silent Treatment

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 8:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2020 Grammy Awards tribute to Princehad some fans scratching heads.

On Sunday night, Usherand FKA twigs took to the stage to honor the late icon—who passed away in 2016—with a rendition of some of his greatest songs, including "Kiss" and "When Doves Cry."

The performance was partially to promote the upcoming Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince concert that includes artists like Beck, Common, John Legend and more, but left fans upset when Twigs never got to join Usher on the microphone.

During the performance, Twigs was seen gracefully dancing on a pole to the side of the "Yeah!" singer, and at one point even danced on the singer as the tribute came to an end.

However, she never herself joined on the mic and later tweeted, "of course i wanted to sing at the grammys. i wasn't asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x."

Read

Usher and FKA Twigs Honor the Late Prince at the 2020 Grammys and It's a Must See

Quickly, fans took to Twitter to express their confusion and outrage that Twigs was seemingly not a central part of the tribute.

"So, FKA twigs is being reduced to a Usher backup dancer right now?" one fan posed on Twitter.

"The audacity of featuring FKA Twigs in a Prince tribute and not having her sing," another chimed in.

Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield added, "Imagine making the decision to not let FKA Twigs sing anything at all."

Why the singer wasn't included on the vocals is beyond us, especially since she was nominated earlier in the night for Best Music Video for her song "Cellophane."

All we can say is that her voice would have been a welcome addition to honor His Royal Badness and that we hope someday, we get to hear her also cover one of the late icon's amazing songs.

Trending Stories

Latest News
2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish, Finneas, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Winners

Billie Eilish's Accepts the 2020 Grammy for Song of the Year With a Heartfelt Speech

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

John Legend, DJ Khaled and More Perform "Higher" to Honor the Late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards

Cyndi Lauper Reveals What Makes the Grammys So Special

Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator Wins His First Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and Brings His Mom on Stage

Billie Eilish, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Billie Eilish's Grammys Performance Was Epic, Duh

Usher, FKA Twigs, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Usher and FKA Twigs Honor the Late Prince at the 2020 Grammys and It's a Must See

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Prince , FKA twigs
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.