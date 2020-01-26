Aerosmith's Medley of Hits at the 2020 Grammys Will Make You Not Want to Miss a Thing

Aerosmith had us "Livin' on the Edge" with their red-hot performance at the 2020 Grammys.

On Sunday, the rock legends took the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as they are the recipients of this year's MusiCares Person of the Year Award. Ahead of the awards show, the Recording Academy promised that Steven Tyler and company would have a career-spanning performance—and, boy, did they deliver.

Aerosmith kicked off the medley with "Livin' on the Edge," where they did crowd work. We're, obviously, referencing to the moment Tyler shared with Lizzo during this part of the performance.

Unsurprisingly, Run-D.M.C joined Aerosmith for a joint performance of "Walk This Way." As you may know, in 1986, the hip hop group dropped a cover of the track with Tyler on vocals and Joe Perry on guitar.

Clearly, these veterans still have it as they didn't miss a single beat throughout the performance.