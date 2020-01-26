Billie Eilish's Grammys Performance Was Epic, Duh

Well, that was amazing.

Billie Eilish just took the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards and it was everything.

Decked in a sequined Gucci ensemble, the artist's debut performance at the Grammy's saw her singing her ballad "Ocean Eyes" alongside her brother (and producer), Finneas O'Connell.

The song is special to the performer, as she released it on SoundCloud in 2016 and it acted as a catalyst to her newfound fame.

The artist is also up for six Grammys tonight!

Her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go is up for Album of the Year after winning Pop Vocal Album earlier in the day, while her song "Bad Guy" also nabbed nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Solo Performance.

Racking up all those nominations and wins makes it no surprise that she is additionally up for New Artist, especially since the artist is the youngest ever to be up for all four of the major Grammy categories.