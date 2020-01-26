Billie Eilish's Grammys Performance Was Epic, Duh

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 6:44 PM
Well, that was amazing.
Billie Eilish just took the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards and it was everything.
Decked in a sequined Gucci ensemble, the artist's debut performance at the Grammy's saw her singing her ballad "Ocean Eyes" alongside her brother (and producer), Finneas O'Connell.
The song is special to the performer, as she released it on SoundCloud in 2016 and it acted as a catalyst to her newfound fame.
The artist is also up for six Grammys tonight!
Her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go is up for Album of the Year after winning Pop Vocal Album earlier in the day, while her song "Bad Guy" also nabbed nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Solo Performance.
Racking up all those nominations and wins makes it no surprise that she is additionally up for New Artist, especially since the artist is the youngest ever to be up for all four of the major Grammy categories.
The bottom line is that we were obsessed with the performance.
Which, duh.
Wait, Why Didn't FKA Twigs Sing During the Grammys Prince Tribute? Fans Sound Off On Her Silent Treatment
John Legend, DJ Khaled and More Perform "Higher" to Honor the Late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?